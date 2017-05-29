Kenya: Fresh Milk Prices Fall By Sh10 On Duty-Free Powder Imports, More Supplies – AllAfrica.com
|
Daily Nation
|
Kenya: Fresh Milk Prices Fall By Sh10 On Duty-Free Powder Imports, More Supplies
AllAfrica.com
The drop in cost follows a slight increase in farm supplies and the importation of duty-free milk powder. Brookside Dairy and New Kenya Co-operative Creameries announced the fresh milk consumer prices cuts starting Tuesday. "The forces driving market …
After Uhuru reduced cost of unga ,company associated with the Kenyatta family reduces price on another food item
KCC slashes fresh milk prices by Sh10 from Tuesday
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!