Kenya: Gor Face Nyeri Side in Madaraka Day Cup – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Capital FM Kenya

Kenya: Gor Face Nyeri Side in Madaraka Day Cup
AllAfrica.com
Fifteen-time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will be at the Kabiruini County Stadium in Nyeri Thursday afternoon for an exhibition match against Nyeri Combined. Dubbed Madaraka Day Cup, the match will be held to mark Madaraka Day, the day Kenya …
