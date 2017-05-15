Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya: IEBC to Meet Parties Officials Over Election Matters – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Kenya: IEBC to Meet Parties Officials Over Election Matters
AllAfrica.com
The run-up to the August 8 elections started in earnest on Saturday after political parties presented their final list of candidates to the electoral commission. By 4pm, names of 13,296 nominees — 8,346 from political parties and 4,950 aspiring to run

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.