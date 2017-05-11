Kenya: IEBC to Start Cleanup of Voter Register – AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya: IEBC to Start Cleanup of Voter Register
AllAfrica.com
The electoral agency will on Thursday start the process to remove of 2.9 million ghost voters from the electoral register. On Wednesday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said the 30-day exercise will involve verifying the 19.53 …
