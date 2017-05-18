Kenya: Jubilee Party Confident of Winning Nairobi Gubernatorial Seat

AllAfrica.com

Mike Sonko, left, the Jubilee Party's gubernatorial nominee for Nairobi , with deputy governor nominee Polycap Igathe in the county on May 17, 2017. By Patrick Lang'at. The Jubilee Party on Wednesday exuded confidence of winning the Nairobi …



and more »