Kenya launches new HIV drug, self-testing kit
Kenya’s ministry of health on Thursday launched a new drug and self-testing kit to aid HIV and AIDS prevention and treatment interventions. Director of Medical Services in the Ministry of Health Jackson Kioko said Kenya was the second African country after South Africa to roll out the new HIV pill and self-testing kit as efforts…
