Kenya: MPs Blame Waiguru for National Youth Service Scandal – AllAfrica.com
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Kenya: MPs Blame Waiguru for National Youth Service Scandal
AllAfrica.com
MPs on Wednesday evening blamed former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru for the scandal at the National Youth Service as debate on the report of the scandal by the Public Accounts Committee began. Some also blamed the House for …
Corridors of Power
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!