Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wavinya Ndeti wins Machakos Wiper poll – Daily Nation

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Wavinya Ndeti wins Machakos Wiper poll – Daily Nation

Daily Nation

Wavinya Ndeti wins Machakos Wiper poll
Daily Nation
Wiper party aspirant for the Machakos governorship seat Ms Wavinya Ndeti and her running mate Peter Mathuki at Ikombe Primary School on April 29, 2017. Ms Ndeti has won in the nominations held on Sunday with 299,312 votes against Mr Bernard Kiala's …
Kenya: Muthama Denies Claims That He Plans to Quit Wiper PartyAllAfrica.com
Wavinya Ndeti beats Bernard Kiala to fly Wiper flag in Machakos governor raceThe Standard (press release)

all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.