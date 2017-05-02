Kenya: Nasa Convenes Meeting to Discuss Campaign Strategies – AllAfrica.com
AllAfrica.com
Kenya: Nasa Convenes Meeting to Discuss Campaign Strategies
AllAfrica.com
National Super Alliance principals start a two-day retreat at the Coast tomorrow to craft a campaign strategy in readiness for the elections. The bigwigs have turned their focus to finding ways of beating Jubilee after agreeing on a flag-bearer who was …
