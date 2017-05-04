Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya: Raila’s Nasa Flag Interferes With Ambitions of ODM Aspirants – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 4, 2017

Kenya: Raila's Nasa Flag Interferes With Ambitions of ODM Aspirants
AllAfrica.com
The choice of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga as the National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential flag-bearer has drawn mixed interpretations from voters in Vihiga County regarding its impact in the race for the governor's seat.

