Kenya: Raila’s Nasa Flag Interferes With Ambitions of ODM Aspirants – AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya: Raila's Nasa Flag Interferes With Ambitions of ODM Aspirants
AllAfrica.com
The choice of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga as the National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential flag-bearer has drawn mixed interpretations from voters in Vihiga County regarding its impact in the race for the governor's seat.
