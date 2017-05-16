Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

KENYA: Rising election tension – Independent

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent

KENYA: Rising election tension
Independent
In April Kenya saw an increase in intra-party political violence following the start of its political party primaries that began on April 13 and run for two weeks. The primaries are “mini-polls” held by political parties to choose which candidates will
Kiunjuri denies plot to kick out Mt Kenya MPsDaily Nation

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.