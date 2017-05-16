KENYA: Rising election tension – Independent
KENYA: Rising election tension
In April Kenya saw an increase in intra-party political violence following the start of its political party primaries that began on April 13 and run for two weeks. The primaries are “mini-polls” held by political parties to choose which candidates will …
