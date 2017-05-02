Kenya, Somalia partner to defeat terrorism through closer ties

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday expressed confidence that closer partnership between his country and Somalia would enable them to overcome terrorism and other challenges facing the country.

He made the remark in Nairobi when he bid farewell to outgoing Somali Ambassador, Gamal Mohamed Hassan.

Kenyatta said he was particularly keen to see more coordination between the two countries in promoting peace.

He added that “I want to assure President Mohamed that he has a friend here. I like his approach of prioritising security and we will work together in this.’’

The two countries had suffered from terrorism attacks from Al-Shabaab militants.

Kenyatta said he was also keen to work with his Somali counterpart in encouraging formal trade between the two countries.

“I look forward to opening one border post — either at Liboi or Mandera — with President Mohamed to encourage the people of our countries to do legal trade,” President Kenyatta said.

“We need to work together to formalise the cross-border movement of our people,” he added.

He noted that the two countries would be holding regular high-level meetings to enhance their cooperation, saying “Somalia’s problem is also our problem”.

Hassan, who was appointed a minister in the new Somali Federal Government, thanked Kenyatta and the people of Kenya for making his tour of duty successful.

The post Kenya, Somalia partner to defeat terrorism through closer ties appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

