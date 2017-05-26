Kenya: Uhuru and Ruto Extended Political Campaign in Coast – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya: Uhuru and Ruto Extended Political Campaign in Coast
AllAfrica.com
President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kilifi on the second day of his tour of the coast on May 25, 2017. He was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto and leaders from the region. By Nation Team. President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto …
Ruto's hand in Jubilee polls stirs fury in Uhuru strongholds
Stop your vile insults, Uhuru tells Mwakwere
DP Ruto shouted down in Kilifi, Jubilee merchandise burned
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!