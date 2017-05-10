Kenya: Us Cuts Back Sh2bn Health Support Over Corruption Claims – AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya: Us Cuts Back Sh2bn Health Support Over Corruption Claims
AllAfrica.com
The Sh5 billion health scandal was on Tuesday thrust back into the limelight as the US government suspended financial support worth nearly Sh2.1 billion to the ministry due what it called corruption, weak accounting procedures and lack of accountability.
