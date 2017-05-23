Kenya: Vera Sidika Disses Khaligraph for ‘Bleaching’ – AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya: Vera Sidika Disses Khaligraph for 'Bleaching'
AllAfrica.com
Controversial Socialite Vera Sidika, who recently emerged from a brief hiatus from the limelight in a much lighter skin tone, has hit out at rapper Khaligraph Jone for bleaching himself. Queen Bee, as she goes on Instagram, posted two different …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!