SGR train to ferry 1200 per trip from May 31 – Daily Nation
SGR train to ferry 1200 per trip from May 31
Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet steps off the new train at the Nairobi terminus at Syokimau. President Kenyatta will officially launch the standard gauge railway service on May 31, 2017. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP.
Kenyatta to commission SGR on May 31 in Mombasa
