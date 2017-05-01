Keystone Bank customers agonise over inefficient mobile app
By Adegbesan Elizabeth
Crown Edmund
Good evening Keystone bank. Please I dialled *322*082*amount# to recharge but it said I have not provisioned for it.
Keystone Bank
Dear Crown Edmund, Thank you for contacting us. Kindly send us a message in our inbox and we will respond quickly as possible.
Mustapha Shettima Mustapha
I tried downloading Keystone mobile app on play store but it is not downloading. Why?
Keystone Bank
Dear Mustapha, Kindly inbox us your account details and the error message received, to enable us review and advise you further. Best Regards,
Mustapha Shettima Mustapha
Your mobile app is not usable for e-top up.
Keystone Bank response
Hello Mustapha,
The Keystone Mobile app can be used for transferring funds, download your account statement, pay bills, airtime recharge and much more. Should you experience any challenge, please do not hesitate to contact us. Best Regards,
Bello Nuhu Sanda
Please Keystone Bank, identify my problem. I tried to withdraw money from my account and my ATM card refused to dispense cash.
Keystone Bank
Thank you for choosing Keystone Bank Bello. We perused your account so as to ascertain reason for the challenge and we observed that there is a restriction on same. Visit any of our branches close to you with a valid means of I.D and complete a customer update form for resolution of this challenge. Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your understanding and well valued patronage. Warm Regards.
Oginni Olubusuyi
Keystone branches are normally located at distance site. That is the reason why they are losing many customers. I was banking with you before, but I stopped due to distance of the branches of your bank.
Keystone Bank
Hello Oginni, we appreciate your esteemed patronage. Your opinion is noted. Please be assured that this will be put in consideration going forward. Thank you for your loyalty. Regards.
Chidinma Emezurike
Why can’t I send a message through your customer service contact center.
Keystone Bank
Hello Chidinma, Kindly send your mail to us at contactcentre@keystonebankng.com . Please note that there is a security check to verify your e-mail address if you are sending us a mail for the first time. Best regards.
