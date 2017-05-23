Keystone Bank Empowers 100 SME Operators in Enugu

Keystone Bank Plc has partnered Enugu State government through its Ministry of Commerce & Industry to support 100 micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

The latest partnership, according to a statement from the bank was in line with its continuous economic empowerment campaign aimed at raising the bar of small businesses.

In the partnership, 100 entrepreneurs were recently endowed with a financial aid of N50,000 each to enhance their various trades which ultimately translates to a boost in the local businesses in the state and the economy at large.

Speaking at the event which held at the city square in Enugu, the Governor of the state, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, lauded Keystone Bank’s commitment and support of the crusade for MSME growth in the State.

The acting Managing Director of Keystone Bank, Mr. Hafiz Bakare, represented by the Head, South Directorate, Mr. Rowly Isioro, said: “Keystone Bank has been at the forefront of empowering MSMEs as they drive economic growth from the grass roots of the society. This he said also “helps to boost our drive for financial inclusion of the un-banked in Nigeria which is in line with Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive.”

Bakare stated that the importance of MSMEs to the development of the nation’s economy was significant, noting that they provide a means of employment generation, improvement of local technology, output diversification, development of indigenous entrepreneurship and forward integration with larger-scale industries.

“Today in Nigeria, many factors have contributed to the under-performance of micro enterprises and their contributions to economic growth. We at Keystone Bank seek to help bridge the gap by not only providing finance, but by offering financial advisory service through relevant platforms to assist in business growth,” he said.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

