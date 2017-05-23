Khoza still waiting for ANC response over threats to her safety – DestinyConnect
|
DestinyConnect
|
Khoza still waiting for ANC response over threats to her safety
DestinyConnect
Khoza's home address in Durban was distributed on social media last week by the ANC Youth League's eThekwini chapter, City Press reported. The league had called on its members to picket outside the house where the single mother's children live and she …
Khoza seeks help after death threats
ANC MP's death threats to be probed
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!