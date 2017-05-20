Kid genius brothers, 11 and 14, graduate high school and college this weekend

Two Genius brothers, Cannan and Carson Huey-You will be graduating from high school and Texas Christian University at the ages of 11 and 14 respectively. Carson, the older brother is leaving Texas Christian University with a degree in physics and minors in Chinese and math while Cannan, the kid brother, will head to TCU next…

The post Kid genius brothers, 11 and 14, graduate high school and college this weekend appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

