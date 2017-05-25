Kidero, Sonko clash over garbage collection – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Kidero, Sonko clash over garbage collection
Garbage falls off a Nairobi County truck on its way to a dumpsite. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. Advertisement. By LILLIAN MUTAVI More by this Author. Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and Senator Mike Sonko have renewed their bitter war over …
