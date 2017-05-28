Pages Navigation Menu

Kidnapped Lagos School Students will be Rescued Soon – Ambode

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, yesterday, vowed to rescue the six kidnapped students of Government Model College, Igbonla, Epe and end activities of abductors in the state. He made the statement at this year’s Children Day celebration held at Agege Stadium. He described the gunmen as disgruntled elements and clearly stated his administration will not allow […]

