Kidnapped Ondo Permanent Secretary, Niran Ikuomola, regains freedom

The Permanent Secretary of Ondo State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Niran Ikuomola, who was kidnapped along with his driver on Sunday evening has regained his freedom, a family source told DAILY POST. The medical doctor was abducted by unknown gunmen while driving along the Lokoja-Abuja expressway for a meeting in Abuja. As at the time […]

