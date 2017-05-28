Kidnappers Demand N1bn Ransom For Release Of 4 Abducted Lagos Pupils

The kidnappers who abducted six pupils of Igbonla Model College in Epe, Lagos have contacted about 4 of their victims’ parents, demanding N1bn ransom to release them.

Sunday Punch reports that the kidnappers, who contacted the parents on Saturday to allow them speak briefly to their children, demanded that N400 million each be paid for two of the pupils while another two were told to raise N100m per child.

Details of ransoms demanded from the remaining parents had yet to be ascertained while the others were reportedly told to meet with the school authorities and the state government to raise the money.

One of the parents of the abducted schoolchildren, who spoke to The Punch on condition of anonymity, said the kidnappers called between 3pm and 5pm on Saturday.

The parent said: “They allowed me to speak with my son. I asked him if he was fine and he said yes. They asked me to meet with the school authorities to raise N400m for my child to be released.”

Another parent of one of the pupils said they begged the kidnappers that they had only menial jobs when they demanded the same amount.

“I said N400m was much, but one of them told me not to worry myself. He said I should meet with the school authorities and the government. I was also allowed to speak with my child. I spoke with two other parents and they said they were asked to pay N100m each,” the parent said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said the police had yet to be informed about the ransoms, adding that investigations were ongoing.

