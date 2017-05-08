Kidnappers Demand N30m For Abducted Lawmaker’s Mother, Sister

BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia

Kidnappers who abducted the mother and younger sister of a lawmaker in

Nasarawa state have demanded N30 million as ransom for their release.

The lawmaker, Hon. Kassim Mohammed Kassim made this known yesterday,

stating that although the kidnappers had earlier agreed to take N20

million after the first day of negotiation, they reverted to their

earlier demand of N30 million yesterday morning.

He said the kidnappers who refused to negotiate with the lawmaker,

preferring instead to talk with his father, said the kidnappers

alleged that as a friend of governors the lawmaker should be able to

produce the said money.

Recounting how the incident happened, Kassim said gun-wielding

abductors stormed his family compound in Moroa village of Akwanga

local government area at about 9pm on Sunday where they kidnapped his

mother, younger sister and brother after beating up his father who

resisted going with them as a result of ill health.

He said the younger brother however escaped from the kidnappers before

they could leave the village and was lucky to get away unhurt after

the kidnappers shot at him.

Kassim said the state commissioner of Police Abubakar Bello visited

the community in person in an effort to rescue the abductees but his

efforts were yet to yield result as at the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident, the Police public relations officer in the

state, Idrissu Kennedy, said the Police commissioner had deployed a

special police team to seek out those kidnapped and arrest the

perpetrators.

He said the Police is working round the clock to ensure the kidnapped

regain freedom and called on members of the public who have any useful

information that could lead to the unraveling of the situation to

avail the Police.

