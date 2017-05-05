Kidnappers hideout found out in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday said it had discovered a new kidnappers’ hideout where arms as well as police and military life jackets were recovered. The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Fatai Owoseni, who confirmed the discovery to journalists, said that it was made during raids of creeks at Isawo in Ikorodu area …

The post Kidnappers hideout found out in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

