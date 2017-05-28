Kidnappers contact parents of abducted Lagos students, demand N1bn ransom – P.M. News
Kidnappers contact parents of abducted Lagos students, demand N1bn ransom
Kidnappers of six students of Igbonla Model College, Epe, Lagos State, have contacted some parents of the victims, demanding N1bn ransom to release them. SUNDAY PUNCH reports that the parents were contacted on Saturday and allowed to briefly speak …
