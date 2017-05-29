Pages Navigation Menu

Kiiza Besigye’s son finally graduates. [Photos]

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Dr. Kizza Besigye’s son, Anselm Besigye has made his parents proud.

This after he finally graduated from Choate Rosemary Hall, a private college in Wallingford, Connecticut, USA.

Anselm received a High School Diploma over the weekend. He was escorted to the graduation ceremony by his parents, Kizza Besigye and Winnie Byanyima, whose joy was palpable.

Winnie Byanyima tweeted his son’s achievement: “Proudly showing off Anselm’s hi sch diploma. Anselm was on the school’s honors roll every year. A new chapter begins.”

Anselm will continue his studies at Harvard University.

Check out the graduation photos below.

Kizza Besigye's son, Anselm Besigye graduates

Staff Writer

