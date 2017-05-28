Pages Navigation Menu

Kik to Implement Kin Cryptocurrency, ICO May Follow

Kik, one of the prominent mobile-based chat applications has announced its intentions to launch its own cryptocurrency, Kin. According to the company, Kin will be an ERC20 token based on Ethereum blockchain. It will also act as a payment method within and maybe even outside the chat application. According to reports, the implementation of Kin … Continue reading Kik to Implement Kin Cryptocurrency, ICO May Follow

