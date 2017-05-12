‘KILAMITY’ – Sugarboy Finally Speaks On Song Theft Accusation | VIDEO

G-Worldwide act, Sugarboy, was slammed with song theft allegation a couple of weeks back by the management of an upcoming act known as BARz. The singer, during an interview with Planet TV, finally weighed in on the allegation by the label and their act, not entirely denying that he did steal the song KILAMITI from …

The post ‘KILAMITY’ – Sugarboy Finally Speaks On Song Theft Accusation | VIDEO appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

