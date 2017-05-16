Killing of land speculators in Ikorodu: Residents flee community over fear of reprisal attack

By Evelyn Usman

Tension is brewing at Adamo, Ikorodu area of Lagos, over fear of an imminent attack by cultists, in an apparent move to avenge the killing of four land speculators last week.

False alarm was raised last Friday that the deceased were members of the dreaded badoo cult group, alleged to be responsible for several ritual killings in Ikorodu. Without verifying the authenticity of the claim, an angry mob descended on the men and lynched them before the arrival of security agents .

However, after the dust settled, investigation by the Lagos State Police command showed that the deceased were land speculators after all.

News of a reprisal attack as gathered, filtered into the community, which saw frightened residents fleeing their abodes.

As at yesterday 10 communities under Adamo , were deserted . They included : Aroma, Okegbodo, Mojoda, Eyin-ogbe, Ipinyewa and Olorunda among others.

Some houses and vehicles have been set ablaze in protest of the killing of the land speculators.

A resident , Gbadebo Ojo who spoke with Vanguard said : “We were told that out community would be invaded at night while everyone will be sleeping. If this happens, several innocent persons will be affected.

I was not at home when the men were lynched . I only heard of the incident when I returned from my business place. Why would I be made a sacrifice for the sins of others?

Those who were captured in the video of the mob attack have since left the community . Already, my brother’s house has been set ablaze. The perpetrators claimed that some of those who lynched their people lived in the building. That was the only source of my brother’s livelihood”.

On her part, Mrs Ihejirika , a widow said : “First , it was the ceaseless attacks by badoo boys. Now this. I have already relocated from the area with my four children . We are presently squatting with a relative until we find a one room apartment . I only came to pack our remaining belongings”.

Another resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity explained what transpired last Friday. He said : “The four men that were killed were armed with dangerous weapons. They went to a building under construction to demand for money whereas the owner had earlier settled one of them . But they came to demand for additional N30,000 and before we knew it, they started attacking people with cutlasses. That was when residents raised the alarm that Badoo boys were around. They were tortured for several hours before they died.

Their members later stormed Araro community, where the men were killed and set houses, cars and motorcycles ablaze”.

Others called on the state government to establish a police station in the community with a view to checkmating excesses of cultists as well as addressing prompt response to distress calls , arguing that had the police arrived on time, the victims would have been spared from being lynched .

As at yesterday, Police patrol vans were strategically stationed in the area to arrest any likely attack.

An aggrieved Commissioner of Police , Lagos State Police Command, Mr Fatai Owoseni had weekend frowned at the jungle justice meted on the victims, assuring that the Police would arrest those involved.

