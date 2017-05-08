Pages Navigation Menu

Killing of suspected robber sparks violence in Kaduna – TheCable

Killing of suspected robber sparks violence in Kaduna
There was an outbreak of violence in Kabala west area of Kaduna metropolis on Monday, following the killing of a suspected house burglar. Some angry residents reportedly killed the suspect on Sunday and abandoned his corpse. His relations and friends …
Scores injured in Kaduna clashesPremium Times
Developing story: 3 dead as religious crisis allegedly ongoing at Kabala junction, Kaduna (photos)NAIJ.COM

