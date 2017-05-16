Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kim and Khloe Kardashian chow down on pizza and ice cream – Daily Mail

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Kim and Khloe Kardashian chow down on pizza and ice cream
Daily Mail
In the video, Kim is seen with a large slice of what appeared to be pepperoni pizza, which she picked up earlier following a pit stop with her crew. RELATED ARTICLES. Previous; 1; Next. Getting comfortable! Kim Kardashian swaps sexy superhero… 'You
Caitlyn Jenner Hasn't Spoken to Kim 'In a Long Time'NEWS.com.au
Kim Chiu starstruck over Q&A with Kim and Khloe KardashianInquirer.net
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Are Sexy Superheroes in Head-to-Toe Spandex at NBC UpfrontsPEOPLE.com
Nigerian Entertainment Today –Hollywood Life –Express.co.uk –X17 Online
all 17 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.