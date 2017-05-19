Kim Kardashian becomes sixth person in the world to reach 100 million Instagram followers – Evening Standard
Evening Standard
Kim Kardashian becomes sixth person in the world to reach 100 million Instagram followers
Evening Standard
The reality star celebrated the milestone by thanking all of her followers on Thursday night, posting a link to the 'stories' behind her top posts. “Can't believe I reached 100 million Instagram followers, all thanks to YOU! Get the stories behind my …
