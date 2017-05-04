Kim Kardashian is Looking for One Beauty Blogger to Join her Glam Empire In Upcoming TV Show ‘Glam Masters’
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian posted a callout on her Instagram. The mobile mogul is looking to expand her glam team, so she’s inviting the world to compete for a spot on a new Lifetime series named, Glam Masters. She’s targeting beauty bloggers specifically, according to Lifetime‘s casting site: “Four lucky bloggers will go head-to-head […]
