Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kim Kardashian is Looking for One Beauty Blogger to Join her Glam Empire In Upcoming TV Show ‘Glam Masters’

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian posted a callout on her Instagram. The mobile mogul is looking to expand her glam team, so she’s inviting the world to compete for a spot on a new Lifetime series named, Glam Masters. She’s targeting beauty bloggers specifically, according to Lifetime‘s casting site: “Four lucky bloggers will go head-to-head […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.