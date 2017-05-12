Kim Kardashian, Kanye launch new children clothing line ‘kids supply’

FAMOUS Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has launched their first children clothing line named Kids Supply. The collection of slip dresses in pink and black, embroidered tees, hoodies, a bomber jacket, hats with a Kids logo hand drawn by Kanye scrawled on the front, and chokers à la little North. Everything is inspired […]

