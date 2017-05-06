Kanye’s Twitter, Instie accounts go dark – The Australian
|
Charlotte Observer
|
Kanye's Twitter, Instie accounts go dark
The Australian
Kanye West has apparently deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Both accounts went dark sometime on Friday, for unknown reasons. A representative for the rapper did not immediately respond to an email asking for comment Saturday. West did not …
Kanye West exits social media
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Launch New Children Clothing Line 'Kids Supply'
Kanye West Has Deleted All His Social Media Accounts
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!