King! Femi Kuti breaks World Record for Longest Single Note played on a Saxophone

Femi Kuti, Nigerian afrobeats legend and son of the legendary Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has broken the World Record for the longest note ever played on a saxophone. This record was broken in his performance at the New Afrika Shrine on the 7th of May, 2017. The previous record (45mins 37secs) was held by Kenny G before […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

