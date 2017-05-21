King Goodwill Zwelithini’s R1-billion palace splurge – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
King Goodwill Zwelithini's R1-billion palace splurge
Times LIVE
King Zwelithini is already the beneficiary of generous state funding – he has been paid about R550-million in the past decade alone. Image: THULI DLAMINI. Zulu monarch's 'cultural precinct' raises spectre of a 'new Nkandla'. Taxpayers are facing a …
Report: King Goodwill Zwelithini's building project could cost R1bn
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!