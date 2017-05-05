Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

King Jaja of Opobo, Concubine herald Rivers @ 50 celebrations – Vanguard

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

King Jaja of Opobo, Concubine herald Rivers @ 50 celebrations
Vanguard
AS part of the activities lined up to herald the Rivers State at 50 celebrations, the state government through its Ministry of Culture and Tourism has concluded plans to stage two historic plays to educate as well as reunite the people of the state

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.