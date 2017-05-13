King late show gives Bournemouth record high

Josh King took his tally for the Premier League season to 16 goals with an 85th-minute winner as Bournemouth edged Burnley 2-1 on Saturday.

Sam Vokes cancelled out Junior Stanislas’s first-half opened with an 83rd-minute header, but Norway striker King had the final say at the Vitality Stadium.

Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth climb to 10th place and are now guaranteed to surpass their highest ever top-flight finish of 16th last season.

It was Bournemouth’s first win over Burnley in eight attempts, since a 5-0 third-tier victory in November 1998.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley, who have won just once away all season, remain 14th and are effectively certain to retain their Premier League status.

After a sleepy start beneath the south-coast sunshine, Bournemouth took the lead in the 25th minute.

Lewis Cook’s lofted pass was chested down by Stanislas, who finished coolly past Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

It took Burnley until the 33rd minute to muster a meaningful attempt at goal, Scott Arfield skidding a left-foot effort narrowly wide from 25 yards.

Marc Pugh threatened to extend Bournemouth’s lead when he prodded a shot at Heaton.

But Burnley finished the half on top and might have levelled when Ashley Barnes’s shot found its way to Arfield, only for Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc to come to the rescue.

Burnley striker Andre Gray replaced Barnes at half-time and Robbie Brady joined the fray shortly after in place of George Boyd.

Arfield threatened again when he curled wide from 20 yards, but Bournemouth continued to carry an attacking threat.

Heaton had to field a header from Lys Mousset and the in-form King hit the side-netting after a bustling run down the left flank.

Burnley levelled against the run of play, Vokes meeting Stephen Ward’s cross with a brilliant glancing header.

But Bournemouth restored their lead almost immediately, substitute Ryan Fraser crossing for King to squeeze a shot past Heaton from a narrow angle.

