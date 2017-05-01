TY Bello: I was sexually abused as a child – TheCable
TheCable
TY Bello: I was sexually abused as a child
TY Bello, singer and photographer, says she was molested as a child and that it had a negative effect on her during her formative years. The Greenland singer shared this with Kemi Adetiba on the 'King Women' series on Accelerate TV. “I was sexually …
"King Women" TY Bello talks finding God at an early age, sexually abused as a child
Accelerate TV: Watch Kemi Adetiba's “King Women” Interview with TY Bello on BN
