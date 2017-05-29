Kingsley Coman: Bayern Munich star hints at summer move with Chelsea and Man City keen – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Kingsley Coman: Bayern Munich star hints at summer move with Chelsea and Man City keen
Daily Star
Juventus ace Coman has just finished his two-year loan stint at Bayern and the club are expected to activate their option to sign him. The winger made 19 Bundesliga appearances for the German champions last term, many of which came from the bench.
