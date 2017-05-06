Kiss Daniel set to drop New Single “SOFA” on the 15th of May Exactly a year after release of “New Era” album
G-Worldwide Entertainment frontliner, Kiss Daniel has revealed plans to finally drop a new single titled “SOFA” on the 15th of this month, exactly a year after he dropped his award-winning “New Era” album. The singer who has not dropped any song since releasing the album save for visuals to songs from the “New Era” album […]
