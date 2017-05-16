Klinsmann: Messi Deserves World Cup Win

Jurgen Klinsmann believes Lionel Messi deserves to win the world cup to seal his legacy and legendary status.

The Barcelona attacker has led Albiceleste to three finals on the international stage but is without an international silverware.

Argentina are one point off automatic qualification for the 2018 world cup, but could qualify for a playoff spot against a side in Oceania and Klinsmann would love to see Messi lift the trophy in Russia.

“There’s a chance he’ll get it in Russia next year,” Klinsmann told Goal. “A player like Messi needs to seal his legacy by winning the World Cup. I want him to win it because he deserves it.”

“I admire Messi, I’ve always admired him,” Klinsmann said. “But I also admire Maradona, especially because I played against him several times, in Inter against Napoli and in Argentina versus Germany. He is an artist because he saw what anyone else couldn’t see.

“He knew what he was doing and what he was going to do, even before he got the ball. He was always an artist in the field.

“Messi is different, he is a perfectionist. He’s a great character because he’s humble. He has one main quality: he’s a great scorer.”

