Klitschko Seeks Rematch Anthony Joshua, the Latter Responds…

Nigerian-born heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua, has dealt a blow to the possibility of a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko, telling the Ukrainian to go hang up his gloves instead. The Ukrainian former heavyweight king who is keen on triggering a rematch clause in the deal had his bubbles burst after AJ said he …

The post Klitschko Seeks Rematch Anthony Joshua, the Latter Responds… appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

