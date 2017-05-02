Klitschko: Wladimir Fought His Best

Vitali Klitschko believes his brother, Wladimir produced the best fight of his career, despite losing to Anthony Joshua.

The former heavyweight champion of the world, feels his brother defied age and matched a young Joshua, punch for punch.

“I am very proud of my brother,” Vital Klitschko told Bild-Zeitung. “That was his best fight. Unfortunately, the result was wrong.

“He is not too old at the age of 41. He was very quick on his feet, he was great. I even found him better than Joshua who is 14 years younger.”

