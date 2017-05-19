KLM launches collaboration with Airbnb – DutchNews.nl
KLM launches collaboration with Airbnb
KLM and Airbnb have launched a collaboration selling airline tickets and accommodation together, reports Trouw on Friday. The new website boasts of 'unique places to say now via klm.com', adding that 'living like a local starts here'. This isn't the …
KLM partners with Airbnb for travel packages
