KLM Nigeria Launches ‘Celebs Around Town’ Campaign with Kunle Afolayan, Adekunle Gold, Kate Henshaw, AY & Rahama Sadau

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Yesterday, KLM Royal Dutch airlines introduced a new Campaign tagged “Celebs Around Town” which will be run throughout the month of June. The aim of this project is to highlight some destinations in Europe and the United States of America. To make this interesting and interactive, KLM is collaborating with Nigerian celebrities who will be […]

The post KLM Nigeria Launches ‘Celebs Around Town’ Campaign with Kunle Afolayan, Adekunle Gold, Kate Henshaw, AY & Rahama Sadau appeared first on BellaNaija.

