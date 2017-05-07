Klopp: Liverpool’s Season Is Not Over

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool’s season is not yet over after they played a goalless draw against Southampton.

Liverpool’s top four hopes is hanging by the ropes, they have two matches left to play against West Ham and Middlesbrough.

However, Klopp is adamant his team will not give up in their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“It was good enough to win, but it was a difficult game,” he said after the full-time whistle.

“Southampton played really unlike them, they came here looking for a point, so I am fine with how we defended over the 90 minutes because they did not create anything other than one or two counterattacks.

“We had a hard job to do playing against 10 deep-defending players. We had our moments, but you need a bit of luck. We should have done, of course, a few things better.

“It’s a point more. It doesn’t feel in this moment like a point more, but it is. Now we’re 70 (points), and if anybody thinks our season is finished…

“Two weeks ago we didn’t have it in our own hands, last week we had it in our own hands, now we don’t, that’s obviously not too clear.”

The post Klopp: Liverpool’s Season Is Not Over appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

